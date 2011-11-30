(Recasts after Courbis denial)
Nov 30 Rolland Courbis, the former
Olympique Marseille manager once jailed for transfer
irregularities, has denied taking up an advisor's role with
Niger for the African Nations Cup early next year.
The Niger Football Federation said on Wednesday that Courbis
had accepted an offer to oversee the west African country's
debut at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, only for
the Frenchman to deny a deal.
"There is no agreement," Courbis, who spent several months
in jail at the end of 2009 for taking bribes to buy and sell
players, told French sports daily L'Equipe's website
(www.lequipe.fr).
"We are working on the possibility that I join them but
nothing is done yet. Some details have yet to be sorted out."
Niger federation president Djibrilla Hima Hamidou had said
the 58-year-old would act as an "advisor and super manager and
lend his expertise to coach Harouna Douala".
Niger were surprise qualifiers after South Africa bungled
the permutations needed to win their preliminary pool and have
been drawn in Group C along with co-hosts Gabon, Morocco and
Tunisia at the Jan. 21-Feb. 12 finals.
Courbis, who accompanied the Niger team to a training match
in Dubai and a home friendly against Botswana earlier this
month, has also coached Bordeaux and Montpellier and is now a
regular football analyst on French radio.
(Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, additional reporting
by Julien Pretot)