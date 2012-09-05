NIAMEY, Sept 5 Niger's soccer federation have
appointed Gernot Rohr as the new national team coach and the
German will take the reins for the first time on Sunday when
they meet Guinea away in an African Nations Cup qualifier.
Rohr, who replaces Frenchman Rolland Courbis, coached
co-hosts Gabon at the Nations Cup finals earlier this year but
when they were eliminated in the quarter-finals his contract was
not renewed.
The 59-year-old Rohr played at Bayern Munich and Girondins
Bordeaux, and then coached Bordeaux when they lost to Bayern in
the 1996 UEFA Cup final.
His other past managerial jobs include French club Nantes
and Nice, Young Boys Berne in Switzerland and the Tunisian club
Etoile Sahel.
The Niger Football Federation did not release any details of
his contract terms.
