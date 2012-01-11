ABUJA Jan 11 Angola completed their programme of pre-African Nations Cup friendlies with a goalless draw away against Nigeria on Wednesday.

Angola, who drew at home with Cameroon and Namibia and beat Zambia in December friendlies, ended their sequence of matches unbeaten.

It was Nigeria's first match under coach Stephen Keshi, forced to pick a side devoid of any of the country's multitude of foreign-based players. The game was played behind closed doors because of security fears after protests in the capital over fuel subsidies.

Angola play in Group B at the Nations Cup against Burkina Faso, the Ivory Coast and Sudan. The tournament starts on Jan. 21.

Nigeria were among the heavyweight casualties who failed to qualify for the 2012 finals.

