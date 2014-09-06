Sept 6 Nigeria lost a competitive home game for the first time in 33 years as they began their African Nations Cup title defence in disappointing fashion with a 3-2 defeat by Congo in Calabar on Saturday.

French-born striker Thievy Bifouma scored twice and captain Prince Oniangue grabbed the other goal as Nigeria lost at home in a competitive fixture for the first time since being beaten 2-0 by Algeria in a World Cup qualifier in Lagos in 1981.

They had never lost before in a home qualifier in the Nations Cup.

With a possible ban from world soccer's ruling body FIFA hanging over them for government interference in football federation matters, Nigeria were caught out in their opening Group A game for the 2015 finals in Morocco.

Efe Ambrose headed the hosts in front after 13 minutes but Oniangue equalised three minutes later.

Bifouma, who had a brief spell on loan at English Premier League West Bromwich Albion last season, put Congo 2-1 ahead in the 40th minute before he converted a penalty in the 54th.

Gbolahan Salami then gave the scoreline a more respectable look for Nigeria with an 86th-minute goal.