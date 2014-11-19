UYO, Nigeria Nov 19 Holders Nigeria were bundled out of the African Nations Cup qualifiers after being held to a 2-2 home draw by South Africa and missing out on a top two place in Group A on Wednesday.

Nigeria will not get the chance to defend their title in Equatorial Guinea next year because the result, coupled with a 1-0 win for Congo in Sudan, means they finish third.

Striker Tokelo Rantie scored twice for South Africa who let a two-goal lead slip and were denied a first ever win in Nigeria by a late leveller.

The pacey 24-year-old opened the scoring two minutes before halftime with an excellent run and finish past home goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Rantie netted his second three minutes after the break when his hustling forced a defensive mistake and he easily rounded Enyeama to fire into an empty net.

Nigeria pulled a goal back with 22 minutes remaining as Ikechukwu Uche's shot hit the post and rebounded into the path of substitute Sone Aluko.

South Africa were reduced to 10 men on 71 minutes when midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane received a second yellow card and Aluko set up a tense finish with his second from 25 metres in injury time.

The teams who have already qualified for the Jan. 17-Feb. 8 tournament are Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Cape Verde Islands, South Africa, Congo, Tunisia, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Senegal and new hosts Equatorial Guinea. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)