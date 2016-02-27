ABUJA Feb 27 Nigeria re-appointed Samson Siasia as coach on Saturday, moving swiftly to replace Sunday Oliseh who resigned on Friday citing unpaid wages among his reasons for quitting.

The former international striker, however, was only appointed for next month's African Nations Cup qualifiers against Egypt, a Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) statement said.

Siasia will be assisted by his former Nigeria team mate Emmanuel Amunike.

Siasia, Nigeria coach between December 2010 and October 2011, was fired after the populous west African country failed to qualify for the 2012 Nations Cup.

Oliseh, also a former international, resigned on Friday, accusing Nigeria of contract violations and failing to pay his wages.

"Due to contract violations, lack of support, unpaid wages, benefits to my players, assistant coaches and myself, I resign as Super Eagles chief coach," he Tweeted on Friday.

"I feel fortunate, blessed and eternally grateful for having had the honour to play, captain and coach this great nation of ours, Nigeria," added the former World Cup player who had been in the job since mid-July.

But the NFF denied the claims on Saturday saying he had been paid the sum of 20-million Naira as salary from three months up to February and was only owed a bonus payment for the World Cup qualifying win over Swaziland in November. This was planned to be paid in March, the federation added.

Nigeria face Egypt in Kaduna on March 25 and again four days later in Group G qualifiers for next year's Nations Cup finals in Gabon. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)