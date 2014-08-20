LAGOS Aug 20 The international careers of Shola Ameobi, Peter Odemwingie and Joseph Yobo looked to be at an end on Wednesday as Nigeria left the veteran trio out of their squad for next month's African Nations Cup qualifiers.

They played for Nigeria at the World Cup but are among eight players from the 23-man squad that went to Brazil, where they reached the second round, who have been dropped.

Also left out is Victor Moses, who joined Odemwingie at Stoke City in the last days.

Instead, Nigeria recalled Schalke forward Chinedu Obasi and Spain-based midfielder Nosa Igiebor for the Group A qualifying matches against Congo on Sept. 6 and South Africa on Sept. 10.

Fullback Elderson Echiejile, who missed the World Cup because of injury, has also been picked but exactly who named the 23-man squad was not revealed by the Nigerian Football Federation as coach Stephen Keshi has yet to sign a promised contract renewal, local reports said.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Vincent Enyeama (Lille)

Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Elderson Echiejile (Monaco), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars), Godfrey Oboabona (Caykur Rizespor), Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough), Juwon Oshaniwa (Ashdod)

Midfielders: Omatsone Aluko (Hull City), Ramon Azeez (Almeira), Nosa Igiebor (Real Betis), Joel Obi (Inter Milan), John Mikel Obi (Chelsea), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio),

Forwards: Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen), Chinedu Obasi (Schalke 04), Nnamdi Oduamadi (Varese), Christian Osagona (Enugu Rangers), Gbolahan Salami (Warri Wolves) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by John O'Brien)