DAR-es-SALAAM, Sept 5 Nigeria were held to a goalless draw away to Tanzania on Saturday in their African Nations Cup qualifier in a disappointing start for new coach Sunday Oliseh.

The Super Eagles, who reached the last 16 at last year's World Cup, were dominated by their hosts through much of the match as a new-look line-up, much changed from the side under previous coach Stephen Keshi, made little impact.

"We struggled in the first half. The second half we were a little better. But we lacked quality in certain areas," said Oliseh.

Nigeria are in a tough qualifying group including Egypt, who play at Chad on Sunday.

Egypt and Nigeria both won their opening qualifiers in June and meet each other in two successive matches next March. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)