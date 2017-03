UYO, Nigeria Nov 19 Holders Nigeria were bundled out of the African Nations Cup qualifiers after being held to a 2-2 home draw by South Africa and missing out on a top two place in Group A on Wednesday.

Nigeria will not get the chance to defend their title in Equatorial Guinea next year because the result, coupled with a 1-0 win for Congo in Sudan, means they will finish third. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)