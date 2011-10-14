CAIRO Oct 14 Morocco have replaced Egypt as hosts of the eight-team African tournament which will decide representatives for next year's Olympic Games in London, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.

Morocco will host the event from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10 after security concerns led Egypt to pull out because it clashed with the country's first parliamentary elections since the overthrow of president Hosni Mubarak.

The top three finishers in the tournament will qualify for the London Games, while the fourth-placed team will play off against an Asian country in Coventry in April to decide another place.

The teams competing are Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and former gold-medal winners Nigeria.

