CAIRO Oct 14 Morocco have replaced Egypt
as hosts of the eight-team African tournament which will
decide representatives for next year's Olympic Games in London,
the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.
Morocco will host the event from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10 after
security concerns led Egypt to pull out because it clashed with
the country's first parliamentary elections since the overthrow
of president Hosni Mubarak.
The top three finishers in the tournament will qualify for
the London Games, while the fourth-placed team will play off
against an Asian country in Coventry in April to decide another
place.
The teams competing are Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast,
Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and former gold-medal winners
Nigeria.
