UPDATE 3-Athletics-Savinova stripped of London Games 800m gold for doping
* Russian handed four-year ban, stripped of medals and titles
CAIRO Aug 22 Egypt will host an eight-team tournament in November and December to determine Africa's qualifiers for next year's Olympic soccer tournament, the Confederation of African Football said on Monday.
The decision to award Egypt the tournament, which will run from Nov. 26-Dec. 10, was made despite concerns over security at soccer matches in Egypt which continues to be racked by crowd violence.
The eight sides left in the African preliminaries are Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, the Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa.
ZURICH, Feb 10 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday imposed a four-year period of ineligibility for Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova, saying there was "clear evidence" she used banned performance-enhancing substances.
Feb 9 The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.