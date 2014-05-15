May 15 English-born Stephen Constantine will take over as the national coach of Rwanda, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on its website on Thursday.

The 51-year-old Constantine, who worked at Millwall and also coached Nepal, India, Malawi and Sudan, was last at Greek club Apollon Smyrni.

Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) president Vincent Degaule Nzamwita told www.cafonline.com a contract with Constantine would be finalised over the weekend in Tunisia where Rwanda is scheduled to face Libya in the first leg of the first round of qualifiers for the 2015 Nations Cup.

"We have talked and agreed in principle with Constantine to take over the job. We will meet in Tunisia before our game against Libya because he wishes to watch the game before we can conclude all the contract details," Nzamwita said.

Constantine replaces Eric Nshimiyimana whose contract was not renewed last month. Assistant coach Andre Cassa Mbungo will manage Sunday's qualifier against Libya. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)