CAPE TOWN, March 5 South Africa were duped into allowing an Asian match fixing syndicate to provide them with referees for a series of warm-up games before they hosted the 2010 World Cup, FIFA security chief Chris Eaton said on Monday.

It follows a four-day visit to the country by Eaton to look into newspaper allegations that the results of friendlies involving the host country ahead of the finals were fixed.

Eaton, in a statement released by the South African Football Association, said there was no evidence any of the South African players were part of the alleged deceit.

The revelations come as a further embarrassment to the embattled association, whose national team last year failed to qualify for the African Nations Cup finals because they did not understand the rules.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Meadows)