JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa have named Gordon Igesund as their new national team coach, six months before the country hosts the 2013 African Nations Cup finals.

Igesund, the 17th coach in 20 years for South Africa, replaces Pitso Mosimane, who was sacked this month after a poor start to the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

He has been offered a two-year contract after a meeting with officials in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 55-year-old Igesund has been the most successful coach in South African league football over the past 15 years, winning four league titles with four different clubs. He almost won a fifth in May with another club, Moroka Swallows, but they finished runners-up.

Igesund has been coaching in South Africa since 1986, and before that had a successful playing career as a striker in the South African league and a spell in the Austrian league.

He will take charge of South Africa for the first time in a friendly against Brazil in Sao Paulo on Sept. 7.

