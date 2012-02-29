DURBAN Feb 29 Pressure continued to mount on South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane after his side were held to a goalless draw by an under strength Senegal in a friendly international on Wednesday.

Another unimpressive performance by the home side extended their winless run to six games.

South Africa had several chances to score but squandered with their final touches against a young Senegal side, vastly changed from the team that was bundled out early at last month's African Nations Cup.

"It's a very positive result for a young side that we hope can now be the basis of our future team," said Senegal caretaker coach Karim Sega.

Mosimane, vilified last year after he failed to understand the competition regulations and botched up the permutations in South Africa's deceive qualifier for the 2012 Nations Cup, said he would push on with his preparatory plans despite the setback.

But officials had warned before the game they would re-consider his future if the team failed to win.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)