DURBAN Feb 29 Pressure continued to mount
on South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane after his side were held to
a goalless draw by an under strength Senegal in a friendly
international on Wednesday.
Another unimpressive performance by the home side extended
their winless run to six games.
South Africa had several chances to score but squandered
with their final touches against a young Senegal side, vastly
changed from the team that was bundled out early at last month's
African Nations Cup.
"It's a very positive result for a young side that we hope
can now be the basis of our future team," said Senegal caretaker
coach Karim Sega.
Mosimane, vilified last year after he failed to understand
the competition regulations and botched up the permutations in
South Africa's deceive qualifier for the 2012 Nations Cup, said
he would push on with his preparatory plans despite the setback.
But officials had warned before the game they would
re-consider his future if the team failed to win.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar)