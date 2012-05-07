JOHANNESBURG May 7 Englishman Stuart Baxter is returning to South Africa as coach of Kaizer Chiefs, the country's most popular club said on their website on Monday.

Baxter, a former coach of South Africa and Finland, has also worked at club level in Sweden, Norway, Portugal and Japan.

The 58-year-old will take over at the start of next season, replacing Serbian Vladimir Vermezovic, who was fired just two months short of ending his three-year contract without any title success.

Chiefs hold the record for the most trophies in South African football but have not won the league since 2005.

Baxter coached South Africa's national team for 18 months between 2004 and 2005 but left after failing to qualify the side for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

