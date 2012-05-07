Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round result
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Wednesday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, February 22 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
JOHANNESBURG May 7 Englishman Stuart Baxter is returning to South Africa as coach of Kaizer Chiefs, the country's most popular club said on their website on Monday.
Baxter, a former coach of South Africa and Finland, has also worked at club level in Sweden, Norway, Portugal and Japan.
The 58-year-old will take over at the start of next season, replacing Serbian Vladimir Vermezovic, who was fired just two months short of ending his three-year contract without any title success.
Chiefs hold the record for the most trophies in South African football but have not won the league since 2005.
Baxter coached South Africa's national team for 18 months between 2004 and 2005 but left after failing to qualify the side for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Wednesday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, February 22 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
* Vardy hit his first goal in the Champions League in the 73rd
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)