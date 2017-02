JOHANNESBURG, June 5 - South Africa fired national soccer coach Pitso Mosimane on Tuesday in reaction to their disappointing start to the World Cup qualifiers at the weekend, a statement from the country's football association said.

Mosimane is the first victim of Africa's qualifying campaign for the finals in Brazil after his side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Ethiopia, 71 places below them in the FIFA rankings, in their opening Group A qualifier on Sunday.

He will be replaced by assistant Steve Komphela for Saturday's second qualifier away at neighbours Botswana.

South Africa, celebrating 20 years back in the international football fold next month, have employed 15 coaches in that time. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ossian Shine)