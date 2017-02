DURBAN May 19 Orlando Pirates have won a second successive South African Premier League title, after two Benni McCarthy goals helped them to a 4-2 win at Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday.

Pirates finished two points ahead of fellow Soweto side Moroka Swallows, who were the only team who could still overtake them on the final day of the campaign.

Swallows won their last game away in Maritzburg, but it was to no avail, after Pirates came from 1-2 down to retain the title with a total of 58 points from 30 matches.

The 34-year-old McCarthy, released in April 2011 by West Ham, engineered the turn around with two second-half goals in front of a crowd of 52,000.

Pirates have now won nine championships, just one behind their arch rivals and current record-holders Kaizer Chiefs.