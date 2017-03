May 25 An extra time goal from Bernard Parker allowed the Kaizer Chiefs to complete the league and cup double on Saturday as they beat SuperSport United 1-0 in South Africa's Cup final.

Parker scored early in the first period of extra time to hand the Chiefs their second trophy in a week after winning league honours for the first time in eight years last weekend.

The cup final win in Durban crowned a season of triumph for Chiefs' British coach Stuart Baxter, who returned to South Africa last August after a previous stint as national team coach ended in ignominy with failure to qualify for the 2006 World Cup finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Josh Reich)