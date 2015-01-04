JOHANNESBURG Jan 4 Substitute Thuso Phala came on to score an 81st minute winner for South Africa as they began their African Nations Cup preparations with a 1-0 home win over fellow finalists Zambia at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Phala hit home the winner off the underside of the crossbar after being set up by fellow substitute Bernard Parker in a morale boosting win for South Africa, who are drawn in a difficult group at this month's finals in Equatorial Guinea.

Both sides struggled after the holiday break to find form just days after assembling for their pre-tournament preparations but the game livened up in the second half. Phala missed an easy close-in sitter just five minutes after his goal.

South Africa are in Group C with Algeria, Ghana and Senegal while 2012 champions Zambia play in Group B against the Cape Verde Islands, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia.

The Nations Cup kicks off on Jan. 17. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)