JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 South Africa called up two inexperienced goalkeepers on Tuesday as coach Ephraim Mashaba selected his first squad since the murder of captain Senzo Meyiwa last month.

Uncapped Siyabonga Mpontshane and Brilliant Khuzwayo, who has played once for the national team, were called up alongside Belgian-based Darren Keet for this month's African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Mashaba last week cancelled plans to name his squad for the Nov. 15 match at home to Sudan and the Nov. 19 game in Nigeria out of respect for Meyiwa, who was buried on Saturday after an official funeral attended by some 40,000 people at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.

South Africa also moved the Group A qualifier against Sudan to the World Cup stadium in Meyiwa's hometown as a tribute to the 27-year-old who was killed by a single gun shot after a scuffle during a break-in at his girlfriend's house in Vosloorus, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, on Oct. 28.

The murder of the national soccer team captain brought starkly back into the spotlight the high levels of violent crime in South Africa.

Meyiwa skippered South Africa in their opening four qualifiers for the 2015 Nations Cup finals, deputising for the injured Itumeleng Khune and helping Bafana Bafana move to within one win of reaching next year's tournament in Morocco.

