DAKAR Jan 9 Senegal has named French World Cup veteran Alain Giresse as the coach of its national team, the country's soccer federation said on Wednesday.

"Alain Giresse has been chosen to be the national squad coach," Senegal's soccer federation president Augustin Senghor told local RFM radio.

The 60-year-old Giresse, who played for France at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, has extensive African coaching experience and last year he took Mali to third place at the African Nations Cup finals.

He quit in May over contract terms in the wake of a military coup in the west African country.

Giresse replaces Joseph Koto, fired in October after Senegal failed in the African Nations Cup qualifiers, and will be tasked with helping the west African country qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting By Diadie Ba, Editing by Tom Pilcher)