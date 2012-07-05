DAKAR, July 5 Joseph Koto has been appointed
full-time coach of Senegal for the rest of their 2014 World Cup
qualifying campaign, the national football federation said on
Thursday.
Koto was put in charge on a temporary basis after the
dismissal of Amara Traore in February following a poor African
Nations Cup competition for the team.
Senegal picked up four points from their opening two World
Cup Group J matches last month - a home win over Liberia and a
draw in Uganda.
In April, Senegal appointed Pierre Lechantre, a former
Nations Cup winner, as coach only for the Frenchman to pull out
of the deal just two weeks later.
Former international Koto is also coach of the under-23 side
who will compete this month in the men's football tournament at
the London Olympics.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; editing by Tony
Jimenez)