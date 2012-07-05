DAKAR, July 5 Joseph Koto has been appointed full-time coach of Senegal for the rest of their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, the national football federation said on Thursday.

Koto was put in charge on a temporary basis after the dismissal of Amara Traore in February following a poor African Nations Cup competition for the team.

Senegal picked up four points from their opening two World Cup Group J matches last month - a home win over Liberia and a draw in Uganda.

In April, Senegal appointed Pierre Lechantre, a former Nations Cup winner, as coach only for the Frenchman to pull out of the deal just two weeks later.

Former international Koto is also coach of the under-23 side who will compete this month in the men's football tournament at the London Olympics. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; editing by Tony Jimenez)