April 28 Former African Nations Cup winner Pierre Lechantre has been appointed the new coach of Senegal, the country's football federation said in Dakar on Saturday.

The 62-year-old Frenchman took Cameroon to the 2000 Nations Cup title and also coached Mali at the tournament five years later. He was also national team coach in Qatar and last worked with Qatari club Al Arabi.

Lechantre replaces Amara Traore, who was fired after a disastrous Nations Cup earlier this year, where the side had been a pre-tournament favourite but lost all three of their first round games.

