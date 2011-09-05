CAPE TOWN, Sept 5 Senegal's impressive early
qualification for the African Nations Cup finals has revived
memories of the squad who reached the World Cup quarter-finals
nine years ago.
A 2-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dakar on
Sunday secured Senegal's progress with one game to go, an
impressive performance given the presence in Group E of two
former continental champions in the Congolese and Cameroon.
Senegal reached the last eight of the 2002 World Cup in
Japan and South Korea, beating holders France in the opening
match of the tournament in Seoul.
Coach Amara Traore, a member of that World Cup squad, has
sought to replicate the strong team spirit which underpinned
their campaign and also helped the side reach the Nations Cup
final in Mali the same year.
"I have brought members of that generation on to the
training staff and looked to others for advice," Traore was
quoted as saying in French sports daily L'Equipe.
"The team was mismanaged after 2002 but we have now managed
to achieve a positive mentality. We tried to rebuild the team
collectively," he added.
"They have always had technical qualities but we had to do
more on the mental side, to regain the confidence."
Senegal missed out on the last Nations Cup finals in Angola
but are confident of claiming the continental crown next
February, with captain Mamadou Niang, who plays in Turkey for
Fenerbahce, Moussa Sow and Papiss Demba Cisse all consistent
goalscorers.
Sow was last season's top marksman in France's Ligue 1 with
champions Lille and Papiss Demba Cisse of Freiburg finished
second in the Bundesliga scoring charts.
Senegal are among six countries who have secured their
places in the 2012 finals, to be played in Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon from Jan. 21-Feb. 12.
Aside from the co-hosts, Botswana, Burkina Faso and the
Ivory Coast have also qualified. The other 10 places will be
decided on the last weekend of qualifying next moth.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ed Osmond)