CAPE TOWN, Sept 5 Senegal's impressive early qualification for the African Nations Cup finals has revived memories of the squad who reached the World Cup quarter-finals nine years ago.

A 2-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dakar on Sunday secured Senegal's progress with one game to go, an impressive performance given the presence in Group E of two former continental champions in the Congolese and Cameroon.

Senegal reached the last eight of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, beating holders France in the opening match of the tournament in Seoul.

Coach Amara Traore, a member of that World Cup squad, has sought to replicate the strong team spirit which underpinned their campaign and also helped the side reach the Nations Cup final in Mali the same year.

"I have brought members of that generation on to the training staff and looked to others for advice," Traore was quoted as saying in French sports daily L'Equipe.

"The team was mismanaged after 2002 but we have now managed to achieve a positive mentality. We tried to rebuild the team collectively," he added.

"They have always had technical qualities but we had to do more on the mental side, to regain the confidence."

Senegal missed out on the last Nations Cup finals in Angola but are confident of claiming the continental crown next February, with captain Mamadou Niang, who plays in Turkey for Fenerbahce, Moussa Sow and Papiss Demba Cisse all consistent goalscorers.

Sow was last season's top marksman in France's Ligue 1 with champions Lille and Papiss Demba Cisse of Freiburg finished second in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Senegal are among six countries who have secured their places in the 2012 finals, to be played in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21-Feb. 12.

Aside from the co-hosts, Botswana, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast have also qualified. The other 10 places will be decided on the last weekend of qualifying next moth.

