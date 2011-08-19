DAKAR Aug 19 Arsenal reserve Armand Traore
is in line for his competitive international debut for
Senegal after being named in the squad for their African
Nations Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo
on Sept. 3.
Traore, a former French under-21 international fullback whom
the London club loaned to Juventus last season, won his first
cap for Senegal in a friendly against Morocco on Aug. 10.
Senegal coach Amara Traore, who will have to sit in the
stands after being sent off in their last qualifier, made no
changes to his squad from the August friendly which Senegal lost
2-0.
The 24-man selection excludes the Turkish-based Issiar Dia
and Mamadou Niang, both suspended for the game after being red
carded in the last qualifier.
If Senegal beat the Congolese in Dakar they will secure top
place in Group E and qualify for the 2012 finals, having missed
out on the 2010 tournament in Angola.
