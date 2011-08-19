DAKAR Aug 19 Arsenal reserve Armand Traore is in line for his competitive international debut for Senegal after being named in the squad for their African Nations Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sept. 3.

Traore, a former French under-21 international fullback whom the London club loaned to Juventus last season, won his first cap for Senegal in a friendly against Morocco on Aug. 10.

Senegal coach Amara Traore, who will have to sit in the stands after being sent off in their last qualifier, made no changes to his squad from the August friendly which Senegal lost 2-0.

The 24-man selection excludes the Turkish-based Issiar Dia and Mamadou Niang, both suspended for the game after being red carded in the last qualifier.

If Senegal beat the Congolese in Dakar they will secure top place in Group E and qualify for the 2012 finals, having missed out on the 2010 tournament in Angola. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)