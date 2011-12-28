DAKAR Dec 28 Former French junior
internationals Cheikh Mbengue and Armand Traore, who recently
switched international allegiance, have been included in
Senegal's 23-man squad for next month's African Nations Cup
finals.
Senegal are the first country to name their squad for the
16-team tournament starting on Jan. 21, co-hosted by Equatorial
Guinea and Gabon.
Coach Amara Traore, who signed a three-year contract
extension on Tuesday, included Toulouse's Mbengue and Traore of
Queen's Park Rangers in his final list, having convinced the
pair to commit their international futures to the west African
country.
Traore called his squad a "mix of youth and experience" as
he made the announcement at a news conference in Dakar.
Senegal start preparations from Jan. 8 and play
pre-tournament friendlies against Sudan on Jan. 12 and Tunisia
on Jan. 14, both in Dakar.
Senegal are among the pre-tournament favourites and begin
their campaign against Zambia in Group A on the opening day of
the tournament, before also playing Libya and Equatorial Guinea
in the pool phase.
The squad includes six players who competed at the 2008
finals in Ghana, where Senegal made their last appearance at the
Nations Cup tournament.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Bouna Coundoul (New York Red Bulls), Khadim
Ndiaye (ASC Linguere), Pape Latyr Ndiaye (US Ouakam)
Defenders: Omar Daf (Stade Brest), Pape Malickou Diakhate
(Grenada), Souleymane Diawara (Olympique Marseille), Jacques
Faty (Sivasspor), Kader Mangane (Stade Rennes), Cheikh Mbengue
(Toulouse), Armand Traore (Queens Park Rangers), Mustapha Bayal
Sall (Doincaster Rovers), Lamine Sane (Girodins Bordeaux)
Midfielders: Issiar Dia (Fenerbahce), Remi Gomis
(Valenciennes), Mohamed Diame (Wigan Athletic), Guirane Ndaw
(Birmingham City)
Forwards: Demba Ba (Newcastle United), Souleymane Camara
(Montpellier), Papiss Demba Cisse (SC Freiburg), Ndiaye Deme
Ndiaye (Arles-Avignon), Dame Ndoye (FC Copenhagen), Mamadou
Niang (Al Sadd), Moussa Sow (Lille)
