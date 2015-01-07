DAKAR Jan 7 Striker Diafra Sakho is out of the African Nations Cup and will be replaced by Moussa Konate, the Senegal Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Sakho was ruled out after examination by Senegal team doctors in Dakar on Tuesday.

The West Ham United player has had a persistent back injury which flared up again on New Year's Day when playing against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Replacement Konate, 21, comes from Swiss club FC Sion.

Senegal's squad left Dakar on Wednesday for a training camp in Morocco, where the fitness of Southampton's Sadio Mane will also be assessed.

They have warm-up internationals against Gabon in El Jadida on Friday and Guinea next Tuesday in Casablanca.

At the Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea, Senegal are in Group C with Algeria, Ghana and South Africa. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alan Baldwin)