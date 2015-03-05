DAKAR, March 5 Former international defender Aliou Cisse, who captained Senegal when they reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002, was on Thursday named as national team coach, the country's football federation said.

A brief statement said details of terms and conditions would be announced later.

The 38-year-old Cisse replaces Frenchman Alain Giresse, whose contract ran out in January at the end of a disappointing African Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea where the highly fancied Senegal side failed to get past the first round.

Cisse played for Paris St Germain and Montpellier in Ligue 1 before moving to England where he was at Birmingham City and Portsmouth.

Cisse has already had a spell as caretaker coach of the Senegal team and was an assistant when the country's under-23 side competed at the London Olympics three years ago. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Justin Palmer)