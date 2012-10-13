DAKAR Oct 13 Senegal's African Nations Cup tie with Ivory Coast was abandoned on Saturday after riot police fired teargas inside the packed stadium when thousands of fans lit fires and threw rubbish in protest at the home team's show.

The rioting caused the referee to abandon the second-leg qualifying tie with 20 minutes left and the visiting Ivorians 2-0 up thanks to two goals from former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, the second from the penalty spot.

Both teams were escorted out of the ground by a ring of security forces. If the result stands, Senegal will go out of the competition.

Five or six people were carried from the stadium on stretchers after the rioting while hundreds of Ivory Coast fans huddled together on the field guarded by police as clashes continued in the streets outside, said a Reuters eyewitness.

The Ivorians beat Senegal 4-2 in the first leg on home soil in Abidjan last month.