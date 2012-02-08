But the country, which broke away from Sudan and was
declared independent in July last year, will need another two
years before it can compete fully in all competitions, CAF
general secretary Hicham El Amrani told Reuters on Wednesday.
South Sudan will be inaugurated in a flag-raising ceremony
at the CAF Congress in Libreville on Friday and become eligible
for immediate financial assistance from African football's
governing body.
A new South Sudan Football Association was established last
month and a first election for leaders will be held in April.
Full membership of soccer's world governing body FIFA, which
already has 208 members, will be granted in 2014 after which
South Sudan can play in the World Cup and African Nations Cup
and enter teams in Africa's two annual club competitions.
In the meantime CAF will seek to provide assistance with the
development of administrators, referees, coaches and sports
medicine specialists, plus the establishment of a national
league. "We are very keen to help get them on their feet," El
Amrani said.
