Jan 9 French-based striker Saber Khlifa
strengthened his chances of a place in Tunisia's squad at the
African Nations Cup with a spectacular goal during the team's
3-0 win against Sudan in Sharjah on Monday
Khlifa, one of the fringe players facing being dropped when
Tunisia decide on their final 23-man squad on Wednesday, scored
with a diving header after a curling free kick by Zouhair
Dhaouadi to give Tunisia an early lead.
Dhaouadi added a second goal on the hour with a quick burst
of pace past the Sudan defence and a shot from the edge of the
area.
A wild tackle on Dhaouadi 13 minutes later by Yousef
Alaeldin left Sudan with 10 men and the advantage was exploited
when substitute Amine Chermiti scored the third goal seven
minutes from the end.
Sudan, who are also headed to the Nations Cup finals in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon later this month, play a warm-up
match in Senegal later this week while Tunisia take on the Ivory
Coast in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The African Nations Cup kicks off on Jan. 21.
