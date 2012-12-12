Dec 12 Sudan's appeal against the decision to strip them of World Cup points has been rejected but they are taking the matter to arbitration, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Sudan's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Zambia in June was overturned by FIFA's disciplinary committee and a 3-0 win awarded to the African champions instead after Sudan were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Sudan were also fined 6,000 Swiss francs for playing suspended defender Saif Ali, who scored in the game.

"We can confirm that the FIFA Appeal Committee decided to reject the appeal lodged by the Sudan FA and to confirm the decision taken by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee," said a FIFA statement.

"Sudan decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration in Sport."

FIFA also docked points from Gabon for using an ineligible player in their World Cup qualifying draw with Niger in June and handed Niger a 3-0 win.

"We are not in a position to provide comments for the time being. Further information will follow in due course," FIFA said in response to queries about the state of the Gabon appeal.