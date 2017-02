MBABANE Aug 31 Belgian Valerie Billen has been appointed coach of Swaziland on a one year contract, the country's football association said on Friday.

The 59-year-old has previous African experience with Ivorian club Satellite Abidjan in 2001 and also coached Ujpest Dozsa in Hungary, but spent most of his near two decades as a trainer at clubs in Belgium.

Swaziland, ranked a lowly 181 by FIFA, have already been eliminated from the 2014 World Cup qualifiers and, because of financial constraints, did not enter the preliminaries for next year's African Nations Cup finals.

The southern African kingdom have no competitive fixtures ahead until the qualifiers for the 2015 Nations Cup finals, likely to start in 12 months' time. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)