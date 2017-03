April 27 Dutchman Mart Nooij has signed a two-year contract to take charge of Tanzania as they prepare for the upcoming African Nations Cup qualifiers, the Tanzania Football Federation announced.

It is the second national team job for the 59-year-old who spent four years as coach of neighbouring Mozambique until 2011. Nooij has also had club jobs in South Africa and Ethiopia. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)