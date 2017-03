DAR ES SALAAM, June 22 Tanzania have fired coach Mart Nooij after a succession of tournament defeats, culminating in the Dutch-born coach needing a police escort off the pitch at the weekend, the FA said on Monday on its website (tff.or.tz).

His departure followed a 3-0 home loss to neighbours Uganda on Saturday in the qualifiers for the African Nations Championship, a tournament for quasi-national teams made up of home-based players only.

On June 14, the national side lost by the same score away to Egypt at the start of the 2017 African Nations Cup qualifiers and in May they were beaten three times in the regional Cosafa Cup, including defeats by tiny Lesotho and Swaziland.

