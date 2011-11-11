LOME Nov 11 Former French international
Didier Six will take charge of Togo's team for their two World
Cup ties over the next few days with a view to a permanent
contract, the Togo Football Federation said.
He will be in charge for Friday's first leg of the first
round tie away in Guinea Bissau as well as the return in Lome on
Tuesday as Togo bid to advance to the group phase of the African
zone qualifiers which start in June.
"He has had talks with the sports minister in Paris and it
looks good for him to be the next coach. The federation will
make its final decision after the two matches," a spokesman told
Reuters.
"It had been planned to sign a deal later but I agreed to
bring forward the date of my appointment. If all goes well, then
I'll sign to take charge of the rest of the qualifiers," Six
told France Football magazine.
Togo were finalists at the 2006 World Cup in Germany but
have slipped down the rankings in recent years and are forced to
take part in the first stage of Africa's qualifiers for the 2014
finals in Brazil.
The 57-year-old Six, who has had a limited coaching career,
was part of France's winning team at the 1984 European
Championship and had a club career that included spells at Aston
Villa, VfB Stuttgart and in Turkey, where he obtained local
citizenship and changed his name in order to play for
Galatasaray.
(Reporting by John Zodzi; Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town,
editing by Pritha Sarkar)