LOME Aug 31 Emmanuel Adebayor has been recalled by Togo to play for the national team for the first time in some 18 months as they get their African Nations Cup qualifying campaign underway next week.

The 30-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker had refused call ups for last year's World Cup qualifiers in the wake of a public spat with coach Didier Six following the 2013 African Nations Cup finals in South Africa.

Adebayor was critical of the former French international's work even after Togo broke new ground by reaching the Nations Cup quarter-finals for the first time after seven previous failed attempts.

Six has departed and Togo's new coach Tchakala Tchanile named Adebayor for the Group E matches against Guinea on Friday and Ghana on Sept. 10 in a list released by the Togo Football Federation on Sunday.

The tall forward has been a talismanic influence for Togo stretching back a decade now, having been the catalyst when the small west African country were surprise qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He quit international football after the terror attack on the Togo team bus ahead of the 2010 Nations Cup in Angola but came back for a brief spell after being persuaded out of his "retirement" by Togo's head of state.

In recent times, his has featured on lists of call-ups only for him to ignore the summons.

Togo are seeking to qualify for the 2015 finals in Morocco, which will be played from Jan 17-Feb 8. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)