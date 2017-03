LOME, Sept 10 Everton's on-loan winger Christian Atsu scored a late winner as Ghana beat Togo 3-2 in their African Nations Cup Group E qualifier on Wednesday.

Atsu, who joined Everton this season from parent club Chelsea, netted four minutes from time to hand the Black Stars the points after they fell behind early and then conceded a late equaliser before finally sealing the win.

Togo led through Bastia midfielder Floyd Ayite, but Ghana turned the game on its head with two goals in 11 first-half minutes from Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

The Black Stars had been jeered by their own fans in the 1-1 home draw with Uganda on Saturday and looked to have squandered more points when Tottenham Hotspur forward Emmanuel Adebayor made it 2-2 with 14 minutes remaining, before Atsu's late winner. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)