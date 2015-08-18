LOME Aug 18 Emmanuel Adebayor will lead Togo in their African Nations Cup qualifier in Djibouti next month after patching up a row with his national team coach.

Belgian Tom Saintfiet named the Tottenham Hotspur striker, who has been told by his English club that he can leave, in the Togo squad for the Group A match away on Sept. 4 despite the two clashing in June when Adebayor turned up several days late for the opening match of the qualifying campaign.

Adebayor went on to score an 87th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Liberia.

Togo, who named their squad on Tuesday, brought back veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa and Olympique Marseille midfielder Alaixys Romao, who both turned down a call-up in June. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)