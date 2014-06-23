LOME, June 23 Togo have appointed Tchakala Tchanile to take over as national coach from Frenchman Didier Six less than three months before the African Nations Cup qualifiers start, the country's sports minister said on Monday.

Tchanile has a six-month contract taking him through to the finals in Morocco in January if Togo qualify, Angele Amouzou-Djakey said.

Togo begin their qualifying campaign in September away to Guinea and also take on Ghana - currently playing in the World Cup finals in Brazil - and the winner of a play-off match between Equatorial Guinea and Uganda in Group E.

Tchanile had been assistant to Six for the past two years. His elder brother Bana Tchanile is also a former national coach but was banned from soccer for three years after taking a team masquerading as the national side to play a friendly fixture against Bahrain in 2010. (Reporting by John Zodzi; Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)