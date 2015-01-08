Jan 8 Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure was on Thursday named African Footballer of the Year for a record fourth straight year.

Born: May 13, 1983 in Bouake, Ivory Coast

EARLY CAREER

- Toure is a product of the fabled ASEC Abidjan academy, which has produced more than 20 players who have gone onto to play for clubs in Europe.

- He followed in the footsteps of elder brother Kolo Toure, who now plays at Liverpool.

- Aged 18, Toure moved to Beveren in Belgium, the club which became a colony of Ivorian players using it as a stepping stone to make inroads into European club football.

NOMADIC TRAVELS

- Toure went on to play for five clubs in five different countries after leaving Beveren.

- He played for Metalurg Donetsk in Ukraine and had an unsuccessful trial at Arsenal before a first high-profile signing for Greek giants Olympiakos Piraeus in 2005.

- Monaco took him to Ligue 1 after one season in Athens, based on his performances at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

- Barcelona paid 9 million euros ($10.61 million)for his services in 2007 but after a successful first season he lost his place in the starting lineup and spoke regularly of his desire to depart.

- Manchester City paid a reported 24 million pounds ($36.21 million)in July 2010 to take Toure to the English Premier League.

- Hobbled off with injury as City dramatically beat QPR on the last day of the 2011-12 season to win a first title in 44 years.

- Scored 20 goals in the season as City won back the title last year.

HONOURS

- Toure was played out of position at centre back when Barcelona won the Champions League final in 2009.

- Scored the winner in the 2011 FA Cup final where Manchester City ended a 35-year wait for a trophy with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

- League winner in Greece in 2006, Spain in 2009 and 2010 and England in 2012 and 2014, plus has cup winners' medals from four different countries.

- African Footballer of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

- Debuted for the Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier away in Egypt in 2004 and has now amassed more than 70 caps for his country.

- Played in the last three World Cups for the Ivorians and five successive African Nations Cup finals since 2006. Twice he has reached the final but went home both times with silver.

- Captained Ivory Coast in two games at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, where they narrowly missed out on a place in the second round.

