ACCRA Dec 22 Factbox on Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure who was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday.

Born: May 13, 1983 in Bouake, Ivory Coast

EARLY CAREER

* Toure is a product of the fabled ASEC Abidjan academy, which has produced more than 20 players who have gone on to play for clubs in Europe.

* Aged 18, Toure moved to Beveren in Belgium, a popular club for Ivorian players, who used it as a stepping stone into European club football.

* Toure has played for five clubs in five different countries since leaving Beveren.

* He joined Ukrainian team Metalurg Donetsk in 2003 before signing for Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in 2005, following an unsuccessful trial at Arsenal.

* After impressing at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, he moved to France to join Ligue 1 side Monaco.

BARCELONA and MANCHESTER CITY

* He joined Barcelona for 9 million euros ($11.76 million) in 2007, but he lost his place in the starting line-up after a successful first season and spoke regularly of his desire to leave.

* He won two league titles in Spain but was played out of position at centre back when Barcelona beat Manchester United to win the Champions League final in 2009.

* In July 2010, Manchester City paid a reported 24 million pounds ($37.64 million) to take Toure to the English Premier League.

* He scored the winner in the 2011 FA Cup final where City ended a 35-year wait for a trophy with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* He made his debut for Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier away in Egypt in 2004.

* He has played in two World Cups and three successive African Nations Cup final campaigns.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis) ($1 = 0.7654 euros) ($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)