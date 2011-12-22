ACCRA Dec 22 Factbox on Ivory Coast midfielder
Yaya Toure who was named African Footballer of the Year on
Thursday.
Born: May 13, 1983 in Bouake, Ivory Coast
EARLY CAREER
* Toure is a product of the fabled ASEC Abidjan academy,
which has produced more than 20 players who have gone on to play
for clubs in Europe.
* Aged 18, Toure moved to Beveren in Belgium, a popular club
for Ivorian players, who used it as a stepping stone into
European club football.
* Toure has played for five clubs in five different
countries since leaving Beveren.
* He joined Ukrainian team Metalurg Donetsk in 2003 before
signing for Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in 2005, following an
unsuccessful trial at Arsenal.
* After impressing at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, he
moved to France to join Ligue 1 side Monaco.
BARCELONA and MANCHESTER CITY
* He joined Barcelona for 9 million euros ($11.76 million)
in 2007, but he lost his place in the starting line-up after a
successful first season and spoke regularly of his desire to
leave.
* He won two league titles in Spain but was played out of
position at centre back when Barcelona beat Manchester United to
win the Champions League final in 2009.
* In July 2010, Manchester City paid a reported 24 million
pounds ($37.64 million) to take Toure to the English Premier
League.
* He scored the winner in the 2011 FA Cup final where City
ended a 35-year wait for a trophy with a 1-0 win over Stoke
City.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
* He made his debut for Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier
away in Egypt in 2004.
* He has played in two World Cups and three successive
African Nations Cup final campaigns.
