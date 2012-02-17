TUNIS Feb 17 Tunisian authorities have agreed to allow fans back into international soccer matches after a ban was brought in for fear of violence, the Tunisia Football Federation said on Friday.

International games involving the Tunisian national team plus club matches in pan-African competition would be allowed to have spectators but their numbers would be limited, it said in a statement.

The decision comes after discussions between the federation and the interior ministry, who feared that continued unrest in the north African country was often ignited in the stands.

The North African Super Cup between Club Africain of Tunisia and Algeria's Entente Setif, set for Tunis on Saturday, had been cancelled after sponsors and television broadcasters withdrew in protest at the prospect of empty stands.

League and cup matches in Tunis have been without spectators for almost a year, since the revolution that marked the start of the Arab spring and led to the overthrow of the government.

