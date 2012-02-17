TUNIS Feb 17 Tunisian authorities have agreed
to allow fans back into international soccer matches after a ban
was brought in for fear of violence, the Tunisia Football
Federation said on Friday.
International games involving the Tunisian national team
plus club matches in pan-African competition would be allowed to
have spectators but their numbers would be limited, it said in a
statement.
The decision comes after discussions between the federation
and the interior ministry, who feared that continued unrest in
the north African country was often ignited in the stands.
The North African Super Cup between Club Africain of Tunisia
and Algeria's Entente Setif, set for Tunis on Saturday, had been
cancelled after sponsors and television broadcasters withdrew in
protest at the prospect of empty stands.
League and cup matches in Tunis have been without spectators
for almost a year, since the revolution that marked the start of
the Arab spring and led to the overthrow of the government.
