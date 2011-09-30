CAIRO, Sept 30 Tunisian clubs Esperance and Club Africain have been ordered to play semi-final ties behind closed doors after sanctions announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday.

Esperance will host Sudan's Al Hilal on Oct. 15 behind closed doors in an African Champions League second leg following violence in the stands at a group match earlier this month.

Al Hilal stage the first leg in Khartoum this Sunday.

Tunis-based Club Africain have been told to play their next two home matches behind closed doors and fined $100,000 after a pitch invasion by fans interrupted a group game in the African Confederations Cup earlier this month, CAF said.

Club Africain host Sunshine Stars of Nigeria in a Confederations Cup semi-final second leg on Oct. 29.

Should Club Africain reach the two-leg final in November they will again have to play without home support.

CAF also issued both clubs with final warnings about the behaviour of their fans and threatened to ban them in future.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more sports stories