TUNIS Jan 8 African champions Esperance have brought back Michel Decastel to coach the team almost a decade since the Swiss last worked at the Tunisian club.

Decastel's appointment comes two days after he was fired by Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, the club Esperance beat in the African Champions League final last November.

Esperance's official website (www.est.org.tn) reported that Decastel had signed a two-year contract.

Decastel replaces Nabil Maaloul, who told a news conference last week that he needed a rest.

The 56-year-old is vastly experienced in north African footballing arena. He spent the 2002-03 season at Esperance and worked from 2004 to 2008 at two other Tunisian clubs, CS Sfaxien and Etoile Sahel. (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

