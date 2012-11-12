TUNIS Nov 12 Sunday's African Champions League final in Tunis will have a restricted crowd of 35,000 due to fears of stadium violence and civil unrest.

Home side Esperance are poised to take the title for a second successive year in the second leg against Al Ahli of Egypt in the 65,000 seater Rades Stadium. The first leg in Cairo ended 1-1.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry, which has confined most professional football to behind closed doors over the last year, has granted permission for the selling of tickets for just over half the capacity of the ground.

Egyptian authorities also allowed a restricted crowd to attend the first leg.

Tunisian spectators have been allowed to watch internationals and some Champions League group games but all league matches last season were played inside locked stadiums after a spate of stadium violence.

The 'Arab Spring' took hold in Tunisia almost two years ago and restrictions continue in place at matches for fear crowds represent a possible springboard for civil unrest.

Officials said the interior ministry had planned to allow 27,000 tickets to be sold but that number has been increased after complaints from the Confederation of African Football, keen to ensure their showpiece final is played against a backdrop of a noisy and excited crowd.

Crowd violence has been a regular occurrence at Champions League finals over the last decade, including at Rades over the last two years.

In 2010, Esperance fans threw missiles onto the pitch during the game and afterwards during the post-match presentation ceremony as their team were beaten in the final.

Last year, teargas was fired by police to stop fighting between Esperance supporters and fans of beaten finalists Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

In August, Tunisia's other representatives in the Champions League, Etoile Sahel, were kicked out of the competition after rioting fans caused the abandonment of a group match. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alan Baldwin)