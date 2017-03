May 29 CS Sfaxien won the Tunisian championship on Wednesday with a 2-1 home victory over Club Africain in their final game of the season, handing former Netherlands captain Ruud Krol the title in his first season at the club.

Sfaxien ended the four-team play-offs with 13 points from six games, one ahead of defending champions Esperance, who also qualify for next year's African Champions League.

It was Sfaxien's first title in eight years. Krol, who has previous championship success in Egypt and South Africa, joined Sfaxien last November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)