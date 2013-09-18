Sept 18 Former Netherlands captain Ruud Krol has agreed on a two-month contract to coach Tunisia in the African zone World Cup play-offs, the Tunisian football federation said on its website (www.ftf.org.tn) on Thursday

Tunisia have been drawn to meet Cameroon over two legs in October and November with the winner securing a place at next year's finals in Brazil.

Krol replaces Nabil Maaloul, who resigned after Tunisia lost their final group match 2-0 at home to the tiny Cape Verde Islands on Sept. 7.

The result meant the side missed out on a play-off berth but they were handed a reprieve just days later when Cape Verde were found to have fielded an ineligible player and FIFA awarded the match 3-0 to Tunisia, allowing them to advance to the final stage of African qualifiers.

Krol will also remain as coach of CS Sfaxien, the club he took to the Tunisian championship in May.