TUNIS, Sept 29 Former Japan coach Philippe Troussier has left his job at Tunisian club CS Sfaxien a day after they lost out on a place in the African Champions League final, the club said on Monday.

Troussier agreed an "amicable separation", according to the club's website (www.css.org.tn), after a surprise 2-1 home loss meant Sfax were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in their semi-final.

The 59-year-old French-born coach, who took the Japanese to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals and has also been national team manager of Nigeria, Qatar and South Africa, had only been at Sfaxien since July. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)